Orange County Rescue Mission requests Thanksgiving dinner donations

The Orange County Rescue Mission’s 53rd annual Thanksgiving dinner will feed more than 285 homeless men, women and children, and this year, organizers are calling on the local community for critical food donations so they can offer a memorable holiday for those in need.
The Rescue Mission is in urgent need of:
Sides:
- 200 pounds of red or Yukon Gold potatoes
- 360 boxes of stuffing
- 80 pounds of frozen cranberries
- 120 pounds of frozen green beans
- 60 pounds of frozen corn
Other Ingredients:
- 100 cans of fried onions
- 100 cans of bread crumbs
- 50 cans of unseasoned pumpkin puree
- 50 pounds white, granulated sugar
- 120 cans of cream of chicken soup
- 120 cans of cream of mushroom soup
- 360 boxes or cans of chicken stock
- 200 boxes or cans of beef stock
Anyone wishing to donate items listed above may drop off donations at the Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope, 1 Hope Drive in Tustin.
Donations can also be ordered online and delivered to Village of Hope. The donation warehouse is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
For information, contact Katie Roberts at (714) 247-4389 or katie.roberts@rescuemission.org.