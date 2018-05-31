The Singing Goodtimers bring joy and a little disco to other seniors

They sing songs together, knowing the power that music has to cheer and to heal.
They are the Singing Goodtimers, a group of senior citizens who perform at assisted living facilities in Huntington Beach and surrounding communities, hoping to bring joy to their audiences.
And often a little disco.
Dianne Shirley, a singing member, looked at the crowd gathered on May 25 in the recreation room at Huntington Terrace senior residence, and transitioned into a rendition of 1970s hit “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.
The tune is one of a long list of songs — mainly from the ’40s through the ’60s — that the group sings on a weekly basis at nursing facilities and senior day care centers in the area. They also occasionally perform at grade schools as well as at the Orange County Fair and Senior Saturday at the Huntington Beach Pier.
“We all had careers in one time or another, but we all loved to sing in the shower,” said musical director Wally Benton, who worked as an architect. “Once we retired, we looked around for something to do to have fun. Singing really makes us feel happy.”
The group was started by a former vaudevillian, Esther Rivelli Brown, who in 1971 gathered a group of senior women who enjoyed singing and entertaining. The group has since grown into a membership of more than 70 seniors ranging from age 59 to 95.
“Some of these places we’ve been going to for years and years,” said Lorraine Garafalo, who has been with the group for 12 years.
Along with singing, members of the group take on various duties to keep things running smoothly, including booking gigs, scheduling and handling the sound system. The group is accompanied by professional pianist Bill Wolfe.
“There’s a great comradeship of all the people that belong,” said Benton, who has been part of the group for 16 years.
Shirley, who serves as the group’s master of ceremonies and has been a member for nearly 14 years, said the troupe is family.
They also notice how their performances affect seniors.
On a Friday afternoon at Huntington Terrace, seniors were singing along, smiling and clapping to songs such as “Ain’t She Sweet,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Bewitched.” The Goodtimers sing as a group, as well as perform solos and duets.
“They demonstrate how beautiful the music was in our generation,” said Helen Kanne, 88, who has lived with her husband, Sherman, at the residence for the past four years. Their son, Dan, sings in the group. “I really look forward to it.”
Dan’s wife, Betty, said the group is very supportive of its members. They’re not only there in the good times, but also in the tough times when members are sick or pass away.
Jim Cantillon, activities assistant at the Huntington Terrace, said he sees the smiles on residents’ faces when the Singing Goodtimers perform.
“Music is therapeutic,” Cantillon said.