Annette Benning, Ed Asner join Chapman University performers in bringing letters from servicemen to life

“Who goes traveling around the world collecting war letters for so many years, as Andy has?” Benitz asked. “Who and why? What did it cost him to do that? Why are these letters so personal to him? I had to find the answers. Many letters show a sense of humor in the most dire of circumstances. And here are these actors performing real people who lived and wrote these letters. It’s an awesome responsibility and I feel their presence in the theater every time I do this play.”