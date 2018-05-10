Tiffany & Co. debuts its latest jewelry collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers

Tiffany & Co. unveiled chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff's first jewelry collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers, in select stores and invited guests to see the collection May 4 at its South Coast Plaza boutique location.
The collection, ranging from pendants and earrings to bracelets and rings, was inspired by the idea of flower petals, cut from paper and delicately pinned together.
"Paper Flowers is about stripping away all of the rules associated with fine jewelry," Krakoff said in a statement. "Luxury shouldn't always mean formality, so we used precious stones and the finest materials, but in a way that you can live with every day."
The color of the iris flower inspired the purple of tanzanite while yellow diamonds demonstrated the hue of fireflies.
The collection will be rolled out worldwide throughout 2018.
