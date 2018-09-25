Trombonist-turned-adminstrator slides into leadership at Philharmonic Society

On the verge of starting its 65th year of operation, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County will do so under new leadership: Tommy Phillips will begin as the Philharmonic Society’s new president and artistic director Monday, a day he is looking forward to .
“So I’m excited, I’m more than excited. I’m eager, I can’t wait for Day One, Oct. 1, when I can be there completely.”
“It’s a position with high national recognition, and I’ve known the Philharmonic Society for a long time,” said Phillips, who was with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, where he was director of artistic planning for eight years before leaving in 2016 to freelance.
Phillips, 34, follows John Magnum, who left in April after less than four years on the job to take over as executive director of the Houston Symphony Orchestra. Phillips was selected after a nine-month national search.
“The Philharmonic Society is in great shape,” he said. “They’ve done very well for themselves in the past decade. They’re in good artistic and financial position, and their programming is very strong. I’m excited to continue that growth.”
Phillips believes his first order of business is to familiarize himself completely with the Irvine-based organization.
“I need to immerse myself in the organization and the community it serves,” he said. “I want to assimilate myself into the programs of this season. The initial period of time, my first phase, will be spent listening, thinking — I’m a very pragmatic thinker — and taking everything in as I develop my plans and come up with a strategy that works. So my goals are still being worked out at this time.”
Phillips believes in a hands-on approach that also delegates responsibility.
“It’s a combination of both,” he said. “I like to know what’s going on at all times, but I have great faith and trust in the people who report to me. They’re dedicated individuals, and they’re passionate in what they do. I’m looking forward to working with them, not only as their leader but also as their colleague.”
Phillips takes over Orange County’s oldest and largest classical-music presenting organization, which has a budget of $5.2 million and a season of some 30 concert dates, most of those at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, with a smattering of dates also at the Samueli Theatre, Segerstrom Hall, Soka Performing Arts Center and Laguna Playhouse. The Philharmonc Society’s season begins Oct. 4, with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale at the Segerstrom.
Phillips insisted he will not neglect the educational side of the organization.
“I’m very impressed with the educational and outreach programs here,” he said. “With our own youth orchestra, we have the opportunity to directly nurture young people.”
Phillips hopes to expand audience size — not only youth but audiences of all ages and demographics. Toward that end, he plans to strengthen current collaborations and form new ones with other arts groups and schools. And he hasn’t overlooked the possibility of reviving defunct series, such as Eclectic Orange, where he said that he hopes “we can delve deeper into the eclectic part.”
With further ideas “still percolating in my head,” Phillips said that he brings to the table 15 years’ experience in arts management “and a deep connection with artists, both national and international.”
This connection goes back to his days of playing the trombone (bachelor’s and master’s degrees in performance, the latter also including arts administration). Although he acknowledges his performing days are over — excepting playing weekly in a trombone choir with friends in San Diego (where he grew up) “for fun” — he highly values the role his instrument played in his development as an arts executive.
“I’m very appreciative of, because it's given me the background to where I am today,” he said.
Michael Rydzynski is a contributor to Times Community News.