‘Viet Stories’ exhibit highlights the struggles and achievements of Vietnamese in the U.S.

"Most Americans may not know a lot about Vietnamese Americans," said Linda Vo, an Asian American studies professor at UC Irvine and co-curator of the exhibition. "People know the Vietnam War, and most of the time, that story is told from the American side. We wanted to tell it from a different perspective and have the American public understand what happened to Viets who had to go through a civil war. We wanted to show who we were during the war, and in the 40-plus years since the war officially ended. It's an American story, and it is about American history."