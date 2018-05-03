Voices of Hawaii will bring traditional island music to Irvine Barclay Theatre

Hundreds of Hawaiian shirt-clad mainlanders will stream into the Irvine Barclay Theatre later this month to get a taste of the island life with a performance by music group Voices of Hawaii.
The performance on May 23 will close out the year's Hawaiian Music Masters Series at the theater.
Voices of Hawaii is comprised of Kawika Kahiapo and Nathan Aweau, two of the most recognized names in Hawaiian music.
"These two performers are two of the very best in Hawaii," said Irvine Barclay Theatre President Jerry Mandel. "This is the perfect way to finish off our season. This will make you feel like you are back in Hawaii."
Though they've been friends for many years and performed together, the duo united last year for their first tour as the group, visiting 26 cities across the U.S.
Kahiapo, 58, said that while the group's style is traditional Hawaiian, they integrate some jazz and a Latin feel to their music.
Kahiapo and Aweau are veteran musicians who have been embedded in the traditional Hawaiian music scene since they were young.
Kahiapo's father introduced him to the ukulele when he was 8 and he picked up the guitar two years later.
Kahiapo employs a Hawaiian style of guitar playing called slack-key guitar, which utilizes non-standard, open chord tunings. Most of his professional years have been spent sitting in with other bands as a studio musician — he's participated in 105 recordings in Hawaii.
He's also toured the mainland several times, where he said Hawaiian music has many devoted followers who are seeking the escapism it provides.
"For people who can't be in the sun on the beach with the warm surf rolling up on their feet, watching the palm trees sway — it's as if the music and accompanying hula conjures up all of those feelings of the islands and the vibe," Kahiapo said by phone.
Music plays an important role in Hawaiian culture, acting as a form of biography that tells of the islands' people, history and natural settings, he said.
"Hawaiian music is storytelling," Kahiapo said. "It's about us being able to share the heartbeat of the people, which is Aloha — the inclusivity, welcoming and nurturing of the people."
Kahiapo is personally influenced by his five children, in particular, his 28-year-old autistic son, Jeremiah.
Last year, he released the album "Aloha Autism," with donated songs from famed Hawaiian artists including Jack Johnson, Johnny Helm and Henry Kapono. Proceeds from the album go toward the Hawaii Autism Foundation in Honolulu. Aweau also donated a song to the record.
Similar to Kahiapo, Aweau grew up with a musical family. While he can play various instruments, the electric bass became his primary choice during his collegiate years in jazz ensemble.
Aweau has claimed many regional accolades for his music, including multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, the state's equivalent of the Grammy Awards.
Voices of Hawaii will perform at 8 p.m. May 23 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre at 4242 Campus Drive. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2jluhJW.
