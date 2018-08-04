Money flows into Newport Beach City Council races, PACs

In his first filing, District 3 challenger Stoaks collected 24 cash donations. A large proportion, however, were at the top limit. Former Assemblywoman Marilyn Brewer, former Mayor Mike Henn, Michael C. Smith, Pauline Smith, John Stahr and Walter Stahr, along with the Line in the Sand political action committee, each gave $1,100. Stoaks also loaned his campaign $2,000.