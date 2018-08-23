The Crowd: Donors gallop to the Inland Empire to benefit cardiac research

International businessman R.J. Brandes recently threw a birthday bash for his wife, Adrienne, turning the big six-oh. The chosen site was a unique ranch (a sports/equestrian/entertainment venue) in Norco. Norco is horse country. Real cowboys and cowgirls ride trails adjacent to city streets. Tight, faded Levi’s, worn leather boots, bandannas and, of course, signature hats make up the dress code in this town off the 15 Freeway, only about 50 minutes (without traffic) from Newport Beach.
Why Norco? On the coast, the socially prominent Adrienne, a mega-successful real estate star in Corona del Mar, is known as “Madam Elegant.” Always dressed to perfection, with hair and makeup ready for a close-up, Adrienne sports around town in a fabulous taupe Bentley.
But there is so much more to her story. This former Los Angeles Police Department vice cop, who walked the beat early in her career and was also instrumental in launching the now well-known DARE program, is a woman of multiple dimensions. Underneath the Chanel suits and South Sea pearls, there is an Irish cowgirl who is just as happy in jeans and boots, riding her enormous midnight-black Friesian, Dolce.
“On my horse, I am at peace,” she once said.
Celebrating a major milestone birthday at an equestrian ranch was perfection. Oh, and by the way, the 130-acre property in Norco is called SilverLakes, a close-to-the-heart project owned and operated by the Brandes. And that is where the real story begins.
R.J. envisioned SliverLakes as a community center for kids, especially at-risk youth in the Inland Empire. He wanted a safe place for kids to play soccer and get involved in a variety of positive learning and growing activities that would make a difference in young lives.
SilverLakes was a multi-million-dollar business venture, but it was also a form of grassroots community outreach with the goal of making kids’ lives better. Over the past decade, this goal has been realized.
Fittingly, R.J. and Adrienne, both noted for their broad philanthropy, planned the birthday party to benefit HeartFelt, which funds research into Sudden Cardiac Death. HeartFelt provides free screening to young athletes in hopes of identifying contributing conditions that might potentially lead to serious health issues, including death, on a playing field.
SCD claims the lives of more than 356,000 Americans a year, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation.
For both Adrienne and R.J., the marriage of supporting HeartFelt, with the mission of SilverLakes, was a win-win. Several hundred guests converged on a warm summer Saturday night to join the cause.
“No gifts, please,” Adrienne made clear on her invitation. “Instead, we welcome donations to HeartFelt.”
And they came, some $25,000 from friends. R.J.’s gift came in the form of matching the dollars. By the end of the evening more than $50,000 was raised.
As for the party, it was pure Adrienne. Entering SilverLakes on Dolce, and flanked by two additional riders, set the Western tone for the event. A fabulous barbecue followed, and there was plenty of dancing under the stars and a major stage production starring Adrienne’s favorite, Rod Stewart (not the real one).
To learn more about HeartFelt, please visit heartfelt.org.