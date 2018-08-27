The Crowd: Fall means a new social season on the Orange Coast

Back to school, back to work following summer vacation, time to put into action new plans and new dreams. As an aside, September is also a better month to start a diet. If you start a diet on Jan. 1, you probably will not make it until Feb. 1. But if you start your diet in September you will be skinny and healthy by the time the holidays come around and feel no guilt in indulging in candy canes and cookies. Well, only one or two that is.