The Crowd: Pacific Coast Wine Festival benefits the symphony

The Pacific Coast Wine Festival unfolded recently at the chic Balboa Bay Resort, welcoming some 200 guests on a balmy Saturday evening to the Newport bayfront. It was the 11th annual festival in support of Pacific Symphony Orchestra and its artistic and educational outreach program in Orange County. As the final glass of pinot was shared, the event raised an impressive $200,000 for the symphony.
Co-chaired by festival founders Mike Kerr and Brian Pollack, the evening featured more than 100 first-rate vintners presenting varietals paired with an exceptional dining experience prepared by Balboa Bay Resort Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom. The wine committee under Kerr and Pollack selected wines from France, Spain, Italy and, of course, California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys. Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin of Newport Beach and Regency Air sponsored the festival.
Following a phenomenal dinner that began with a course of potato leek soup accented with oyster and caviar, an entrée of rare New York steak, sharing the plate with a half lobster and a handmade mushroom and truffle cannelloni, auctioneer Jim Nye took over offering an auction of fine wines and exceptional travel experiences. Among the VIP bidders were Kerr, Nemie and Brian Pollack, Mary and Gary Lisenbee, Linda and Bob Becker and Jenny Backhaus, Diane and Rodney Sawyer, Janet and Walkie Ray, and Pam and Jim Muzzy. The evening ended with a select port tasting paired with a rich chocolate tasting to top off the night.
Summer, sun, cars coast
The 11th annual Balboa Bay Club Father’s Day Car Show recently unfolded, attracting 1,200 spectators converging on a field of coveted dream cars on display for dads of all ages. Music filled the event as the crowd picked up grilled burgers and fries, catching up with friends and neighbors sharing “car” stories of glory.
John Wortmann, chairman of the club’s board of governors emceed the big event, decked out in his signature, nod to the late Tom Wolfe: white cotton suit, panama hat and plenty of bravado introducing the entrants and their automobiles. BBC General Manager Leticia Rice joined Balboa Bay Resort General Manager Sam El Rabaa, and proud car show event directors Aaron Trent and Melanie Hertrick in planning and creating the massive success.
Wortmann welcomed his parents, Barbara and John Wortmann Sr., from the Los Angeles area, strolling the show with John’s wife, Anne Wortmann, daughter Devon and son John III. Andrew Demsey, with children Lillian and Brooks, were front and center along with BBC VIP Joe Moody and son Mason. Car dealer Gary Katsaris, Will and Owan Dee, club Gov. Bill Blaine, the Fracchia family, William Morse and the younger generation sons of club CEO Todd and Natalie Pickup — Neil and Max — scouted cars with William Harvey.
Also in the crowd were Tom, Tyler, Michelle and Andrew Dallape of Bayshores, BBC Gov. Catherine Thyen and husband, Dr. Delane Thyen, and son Jim, Jeff Rowerdink, Conrad and Penelope Barton, Craig Lyons and Valerie, Bob and Dovey Koop.
Show champions included Kirsten and Doug Rugg, Ed Eaton, Owen Markovich and Jock Yeager, the “People’s Choice Winner.”
Newport’s big summer party
Entering the 2018 Hoag Summer Fest on a midweek July evening, the first stop was the grilled burgers and dogs station manned by Newport’s fire crews, dishing out the goods over flaming hot grills. The perfect entry point for what was to follow in the food fantasia .
Practically the entire town turned out for this annual summer bash featuring food purveyors from 40 of OC’s finest restaurants, bistros and hotel kitchens. A lineup of white tents stretched down three lanes of the Back Bay lot almost down to the water. Individual tickets sold for $125, with sponsors bringing in up to $25,000 for private hospitality tents. At the west end of the culinary feast, a stage was set-up for Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash.
The event was produced by Hoag’s 552 Club of dedicated donors, volunteers and community activists and co-chairs Drs. Valery and David Brouwer, and Lauri and Steve Delson.
Here’s a shout-out to some of the Fab-40 food stations that kept the enormous crowd coming back for more. A Restaurant, Bayside, The Cannery, El Cholo, Ho Sum Bistro, Muldoon’s, Sabatinos, Waterline at Balboa Bay Resort and Olea treated the guests to the best of the best. As for me, I was really happy at the firefighters’ barbecue.