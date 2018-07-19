The Crowd: Close-knit Philharmonic fans fill the Samueli Theater

The Pelican Hill Golf Club, one of the most spectacular golf venues in the world, welcomed the Rivals Cup on the greens with players coming together to raise funds for Kure It Cancer Research. The Rivals Cup takes its name from the long-standing sports rivalry between USC and UCLA. The tournament, however, which is also billed as Rivals United for a Kure, brings alumni and fans from both universities together with the common goal of raising money for cancer research. Monies raised are divided between UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris comprehensive cancer centers.