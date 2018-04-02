Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash in Costa Mesa

A man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle crashed on a transition road between the 73 and 405 freeways in Costa Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was traveling north on the 73 transitioning to the northbound 405 at about 5:35 p.m. when he tried to go between a Ferrari and a Honda Civic in front of him, according to the CHP.
The motorcycle hit the back of the Civic and the man flew from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Orange County coroner's office has not released the man's name.
Two lanes were closed temporarily Sunday night as officials investigated the crash.
