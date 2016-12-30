2016 in Review: Development disputes at center stage in Newport Beach in 2016

In Newport Beach, 2016 was the year of development — and the fights against it.

The most hotly contested proposals — the Banning Ranch residential and commercial project in West Newport and the Museum House condominium tower in Newport Center — became centerpieces of public discourse.

And there were other matters of much note, including the November election, the unofficial "dog beach" and Balboa Island's 100th anniversary.

Here are some of Newport Beach's top stories of 2016, in chronological order:

. File photo | Daily Pilot Unleashed dogs play at the unofficial “dog beach” at the Santa Ana River mouth near Newport Beach in April. Unleashed dogs play at the unofficial “dog beach” at the Santa Ana River mouth near Newport Beach in April. (File photo | Daily Pilot)

'Dog beach' gets politicians' attention

A sand bar at the mouth of the Santa Ana River got a lot of attention in the past year.

The city conducted an online survey early this year on whether Newport Beach residents wanted city officials to enforce Orange County leash laws on a stretch of county-controlled sand between Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Many dog owners let their pets run off leash to play and swim there.

A majority of respondents asked the city to leave the area alone, and Newport's parks commission in March rejected a proposal for the city to enter an agreement with the county that would allow Newport Beach police to enforce leash and dog-waste laws there. The panel then suggested making the area an official dog beach.

In April, the Orange County Board of Supervisors began making the area an official off-leash parcel.

In May, however, the effort to make it an official dog beach was halted indefinitely over concerns that unleashed dogs could harm at-risk bird species.

Police Department gets new chief

Jon Lewis, a 25-year veteran of the Newport Beach police force, took the reins of the department in March after being sworn in as the city's 10th police chief.

City Manager Dave Kiff chose Lewis, a former deputy chief, to take over for retired Chief Jay Johnson.

Lewis began working part time at the Newport Beach Police Department in 1991 while attending Cal State Long Beach, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Lewis also holds a master's degree in criminal justice from Chapman University in Orange.

In 1996, Lewis joined the Newport department full time as an officer and steadily rose through the ranks. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2014.

8-year-old boy killed by trash truck

In May, an 8-year-old Newport Beach boy was killed by a trash truck while riding his bike home. Brock McCann was a third-grader at Newport Heights Elementary School and was known by nicknames including "Broccoli" and "Brocky boy."

"As tiny as he was, he could fill this whole house with his belly laugh," said his mother, Bernadette.

In June, the City Council began looking at ways to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety around Newport Heights Elementary, Ensign Intermediate School and Newport Harbor High School.

Mariners' Mile targeted for revitalization

In May, the City Council approved a contract with Santa Ana-based PlaceWorks, a community planning consulting firm, to study land use along Mariners' Mile, a mile-and-a-half stretch of West Coast Highway between Newport Boulevard and Dover Drive.

"The problem with Mariners' Mile right now is there's a complete lack of certainty about what's going on there," Councilman Tony Petros said.

In July, the city hosted a brainstorming session about the plan. Some suggested building pedestrian bridges across West Coast Highway and a boardwalk along the harbor's edge.

Woman attacked by shark off CdM

A Corona woman was attacked by a shark in May while swimming off Corona del Mar State Beach.

One expert said the type of shark that bit her could have been an adult great white. Beaches were temporarily closed after the incident.

In late July, Newport Beach became the first Orange County city to have a shark page on its website. The page is dedicated to logging sightings of sharks and other marine animals. It also has information about how to be safe in the water.

Balboa Island celebrates 100 years

Balboa Island celebrated its 100th anniversary with a party in June.

The once uninhabited muddy sandbar in Newport Harbor was incorporated into the city in 1916.

The island has roots to 1906, when developer William Collins dredged a channel, then piled the dredged sand and silt on a mud flat until an island was formed.

"There's something about it that when you go over the bridge, you're here, you're satisfied," said island resident Romona Merle.

. File photo | Daily Pilot A stainless-steel statue of fallen Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson was unveiled at McFadden Square in July. A stainless-steel statue of fallen Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson was unveiled at McFadden Square in July. (File photo | Daily Pilot) (File photo | Daily Pilot)

Statue of late lifeguard unveiled

In July, exactly two years after Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson died while trying to rescue a distressed swimmer, thousands packed McFadden Square to see the unveiling of his memorial statue. The work is made of marine-grade stainless steel.

"Our family believes we will see Ben again someday. But until then, having this statue that we can all visit and remember him by lifts our spirits and means the world to us," said Carlson's sister Stephanie Janz.

Banning Ranch saga continues with denial and lawsuit

The debate over building homes and commercial areas on Banning Ranch took center stage in September, when the California Coastal Commission denied the project after about nine hours of discussion. One commissioner cited a lack of cohesion between the developer and commission staff.