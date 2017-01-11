Around Town: Laguna Beach police to deploy DUI patrols Saturday

Laguna Beach police's DUI Enforcement Team will be on the lookout between 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers as part of a saturation patrol effort.

Patrols will occur in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests, according to a news release.

"When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes," the release states.

Saturday's DUI operation is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Free sandbags available for Costa Mesa residents

The city of Costa Mesa is offering free sandbags to local residents looking to stock up in anticipation of winter storms. Costa Mesa residents can pick up sandbags 24/7 at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, or Fire Station No. 4 at 2300 Placentia Ave.

There is a limit of 15 per person.

Showcase at CdM to benefit families affected by autism

The Corona del Mar High School theater will host the 2017 Halo Showcase on Jan. 21 to help fund therapies and services for families living with autism.

The Halo Foundation, which holds the annual show, was founded by Orchesis director Cami Marseilles in 2011 shortly after her sons Kai and Koa began to show autism-like symptoms.

"You feel panic and you feel scared to tell other people because you don't want there to be any labels put on," Marseilles said. "But autism is not a sentence. These kids are brilliant and beautiful."

The nonprofit foundation helps familiesby educating them about early intervention therapies and offering financial support for therapies, as needed.

The showcase will include dance performances by students from Irvine high schools, the Orange County School of the Arts and Corona del Mar High School.

Performances will be held at 1 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. CdM is located at 2101 Eastbluff Drive.

Tickets, which start at $20, are available at halodance4autism.org.

Webinar for gifted and talented students

The UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education will present the ninth annual Gifted and Talented Webinar Series, whcih will be held weekly Feb. 1 to Feb. 22.

The different webinars will be led by educators and leaders in the gifted and talented field to help parents, teachers and administrators create successful educational programs.

Educators have the option to receive credit. Webinar programs will cover topics such as redefining teaching strategies and exploring misunderstood behaviors and disabilities.

To register for the webinar series, visit ce.uci.edu/ and select the Student Resources tab and go to Free Events.

For information on receiving credit contact Lisa Hoang at lisa.hoang@uci.edu or call (949) 824-9304.