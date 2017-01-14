Train show chugs into Costa Mesa

It's all aboard the Great Train Show at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, which will wrap up the two-day expo on Sunday.

The coast-to-coast model train show, with hundreds of tables covered in trains and accessories for sale, is designed for modelers, hobbyists and anyone else who's intrigued by rail travel.

Activities include a train ride, bounce houses for kids and door prizes.

Hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $9. Children 11 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information about the show, visit trainshow.com/costamesa.

—From staff reports

—From staff reports