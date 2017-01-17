Sprawling Laguna estate going up for auction Jan. 28

A 10,112-square-foot, six-bedroom estate in Laguna Beach that recently was listed for $19.495 million will be offered at an onsite public auction at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, according to DeCaro Auctions International.

The home, in the gated community of Smithcliffs, also boasts nine bathrooms and a guest house on a double oceanfront lot.

The property will be sold to the highest bidder without reserve.

DeCaro team members will be onsite for previews from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 27, according to a news release. Private appointments also are available by calling (800) 332-3767.

"Our representatives have been describing this jaw-dropping property as 'Palm Springs resort life meets Laguna Beach coastal luxury,'" Daniel DeCaro, president of DeCaro Auctions International, said in a statement.

The open floor plan of the main level of the estate at 33 Smithcliffs Road includes an office, a gourmet kitchen, a family room and a master retreat.

The home, designed by architect Brion Jeannette and built in 1998, also includes a game room, a formal dining room and five secondary bedrooms with en-suite baths.

The exterior boasts a pool, spa and waterfall surrounded by an expansive stone patio.