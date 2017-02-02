Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Around Town: Laguna Bluebelt photo contest kicks off Monday

Professional and amateur photographers may submit images of Laguna Beach's marine protected areas beginning Monday for the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition's sixth annual photo contest.

Photos must be taken between Feb. 6 and March 6 and can be submitted at contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

A sampling of this year's prizes include lunch and a round of golf at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, a helicopter flight along the Orange County coast and scuba diving.

The coalition, composed of organizations and individuals, focuses on protecting and restoring the marine environment.

*

Costa Mesa to start median project next week

The city of Costa Mesa expects to start work Monday on a multi-month project to remove grass from roadway medians on Mesa Verde Drive north of Adams Avenue and put in drought-tolerant landscaping and a new irrigation system.

Working hours for the project will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lanes may be closed in the work area between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or as needed, according to the city. Completion is expected in May.

For more information on the project, contact the city at (714) 754-5029 or contractor KASA Construction Inc. at (909) 457-8260.

*

H.B. Historical Society to reenact American Revolution

The Huntington Beach Historical Society will present a reenactment of the American Revolution next weekend at Central Park.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the park behind the Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

Pets are not allowed because of loud noises at the event.

For more information, visit hbhistory.org/revolution.

*

Night at the Surfing Museum coming in H.B.

Local residents can join SyFy Channel host Ben Hansen on Feb. 22 for Night at the Surfing Museum, an event scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, 411 Olive Ave., Huntington Beach.

Guests will hear local surfing-related ghost stories, including "unexplained" occurrences in the museum.

The event will be hosted by Hansen, who stars in the SyFy series "Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files."

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit hauntedoc.com.

