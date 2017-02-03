Scouts on a roll at derby

Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35 held its annual Pinewood Derby at Laguna Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.
Kindergarten-age children participated in the event for the first time, according to a news release.
Each year, Scouts, with help from their families, build cars out of wood, nails and plastic wheels. They then race their creations along an inclined track, powered only by gravity.
The Pinewood Derby event has been an important part of the Boy Scouts of America since 1955, the release said. Scouts learn to stress individual achievement and accomplishment rather than victory over competitors, it said.
