Memorial set for Wednesday for Sherilyn Benvenuti, co-founder of Vanguard's Global Center for Women and Justice

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday for Vanguard University professor Sherilyn Rae Benvenuti, a former dean of students and co-founder of the Costa Mesa university's Global Center for Women and Justice. She died Feb. 8 at age 64.

Benvenuti, an Assemblies of God minister for more than 45 years, was a professor of social ethics at Vanguard from 1995 until fall 2016, the university said. She also served as dean of students and vice president of student affairs from 2001 to 2005.

Before that, she was dean of students and vice president of student affairs at Life Pacific College in San Dimas.

Benvenuti began her long association with Vanguard in the late 1980s and early '90s when she earned a bachelor of arts degree and a master's in religion and biblical studies from the university. She obtained a doctorate in social ethics from USC in 2000.

Her extensive background in social ethics made her a model professor at Vanguard, said university President Michael Beals.

"There's a kindness to her that really affected everything and everyone," Beals said. "I think it's part of why she was regarded highly. She was genuinely kind and cared about people."

In 2003, Benvenuti co-founded the university's Global Center for Women and Justice, which aims to advance the status of women through research, education and advocacy.

She also wrote and published the book "When Life Happens: An Honest Look at the Stuff That Comes Along" in 2010.

Vanguard alumna Heather Schwartz said Benvenuti helped foster her career as a teacher at Life Pacific College.

"She was so patient listening to my young-adult drama, which seems so silly now," Schwartz said. "Benvenuti was influential in demolishing my fears of becoming a woman in ministry."

Benvenuti is survived by her brother Thomas E. Benvenuti Jr.; nephews Johnathan and Anthony Benvenuti; niece Nicole Allison and great-niece Saxon Benvenuti.

Wednesday's service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Newport Mesa Church at Vanguard University, 55 Fair Drive. Donations are requested to the William J. Seymour Endowed Scholarship, which Sherilyn Benvenuti established in 2005 to help increase diversity on campus. To make a donation, visit vanguard.edu/honorsheri.

Vega writes for Times Community News.