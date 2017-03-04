Laguna Beach Little League opens its season

Laguna Beach Little League kicked off its season in style Friday night at Riddle Field.

Arnie Silverman, a trustee from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 in Laguna, led the flag ceremony and Pledge of Allegiance, while Zade Harrison performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" on an electric guitar. League President Chad Anderton provided opening remarks.

Ashton Goddard, who threw a complete-game shutout in Laguna Beach's High's 2-0 victory over Fontana Kaiser in June, which clinched the school's first CIF Southern Section championship in baseball, threw out the first pitch Friday, accompanied by teammates.

The first game of the season soon followed with Rotary facing VFW.

Little Leagues in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley scheduled their opening days for Saturday.

The Newport Harbor Baseball Assn. also opened the season Saturday, and the Newport Beach Baseball Assn. starts play March 11.