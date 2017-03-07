How could a new Corona del Mar High field affect traffic, noise, air, light? This meeting will explain

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold a community meeting Wednesday evening to give the public an overview of the draft environmental impact report for three options for a proposed Corona del Mar High School sports field.

The report includes how the field could affect lighting, traffic, air quality and noise.

The meeting will focus on the highlights of the draft EIR, and residents will be able to offer comments.

The project as currently defined would give the school's existing track and grass field 1,000 bleacher seats, restrooms, concessions, a public address system and synthetic turf. It also would add six 80-foot-tall light poles. Currently there are no lights, and seating is about 600.

One alternative is a two-field plan that would replace the current field with synthetic turf and add another synthetic turf field on a nearby space. There would be options for permanent lights, temporary lights or no lights, and seating would remain at about 600.

A second alternative would replace the existing field with a synthetic field, with options for permanent, temporary or no lights. Seating would be kept at around 600.

The district board can decide to adopt the report with the project as currently defined, or with one of the alternatives or a combination of options.

During a meeting last month, the board adopted a resolution to support setting a limit on the bleachers' seating capacity at no more than the existing 600.

The current field hosts practices for soccer, lacrosse, football and track and field, along with games for all those sports, except varsity football.

The new facility would have the same arrangements, officials say.

Wednesday's meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Corona del Mar High School lecture hall, 2101 Eastbluff Drive.

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @VegaPriscella