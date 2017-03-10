Around Town: Newport's Peter Ueberroth receives L.A. Sports Council's Lifetime Achievement Award

Newport Beach resident Peter Ueberroth, a former Major League Baseball commissioner and the lead organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, received the Los Angeles Sports Council's Lifetime Achievement Award in a recent ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

He also is a former chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Ueberroth, 79, is chairman of the Contrarian Group, a Newport Beach private equity firm he helped found in 1989.

Local real estate agent named Laguna Beach Community Clinic's Volunteer of the Year

Susan Neely, a real estate agent with the Laguna Beach branch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has been named Volunteer of the Year at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, where she also serves as board president.

"I couldn't be more honored," Neely said in a statement. "I'm proud of the good work that we do at the clinic and inspired by the level of commitment to our community's health."

Dr. Jorge Rubal, chief executive and medical director of the nonprofit clinic, said in a statement that "Susan has been by our side for many years. It's encouraging to know that the clinic is supported by so many local organizations and individuals."