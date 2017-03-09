2nd anchorage in Newport Harbor recommended for another summer trial

Newport Beach might bring back a summer anchorage west of Lido Isle for a third consecutive trial — and, if all goes well, make it a regular seasonal feature.

The Harbor Commission voted Wednesday to recommend City Council approval for reopening the west anchorage from May 26 through Sept. 17. The anchorage would follow the same rules and boundaries as last year's, which set aside roughly five acres in the turning basin to give visiting sailors a free place to stay for up to five days.

Commissioner Doug West said that between Harbor Patrol reports and anecdotal accounts from other commissioners, he heard few complaints about noise or boater misbehavior, except for an issue with a raft-up permit (for tying two or more boats together) that the Harbor Patrol issued in error.

"It was overall generally positive, and it was on that basis that we are making the recommendation that it be established again for a trial this year," West said.

The commission's motion did not address making the anchorage a permanent summer fixture, but West said that if this year's trial is also successful, the commissioners would approach that possibility in the fall.

Harbor Patrol Lt. Mark Alsobrook said 66 different vessels used the west anchorage last year, with 21 of them making overnight stays or repeat visits. Twenty-six of them came from outside Newport Beach.

Newport Harbor's year-round public anchorage is between the eastern tip of Lido Isle and the west side of Bay Island. City staff says it often becomes overcrowded during the summer.

Day moorings at CdM State Beach?

Commissioners also considered the idea of installing six to eight city-run day moorings at Corona del Mar State Beach.

Chuck South of South Moorings Co. said the offering would be attractive to locals. He estimated the moorings would cost about $5,000 each to install and suggested they be dropped in the offseason.

The commission took no action on the day moorings. Chairman Paul Blank said that if it does, it will collaborate with the city's Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission.

