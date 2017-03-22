Balboa Peninsula Trolley survey finds support for red bus — and no bus

If an online survey is any indication, Newport Beach could have a bold red shuttle bus to carry visitors and residents through the Balboa Peninsula during busy summer weekends.

The survey of five potential color and typeface schemes for the Balboa Peninsula Trolley showed the "Boardwalk Memories" look, with retro graphics that evoke a classic red cable car, getting the most support, with 118 votes.

That, however, was only among respondents who wanted a shuttle at all. Of the 572 total votes, , 204 came in for "no bus," according to emails that local activist and trolley critic Mike Glenn shared with local media. The survey wrapped up Friday.

The trolley, a free service that would offer pickups every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., would transport riders along Newport and Balboa boulevards between Hoag Hospital and the Balboa Pier.

The Orange County Transportation Authority awarded Newport Beach a $685,454 grant last year to operate the shuttle. The grant, to be distributed over seven years, is funded through Measure M, Orange County's half-cent sales tax for transportation projects.

