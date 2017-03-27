Seawater bacteria warnings in effect at spots in Newport Beach

Seawater quality warnings were in effect Monday at three locations in Newport Beach where the Orange County Health Care Agency said bacteria levels exceed state health standards and could cause illness.

One warning was at Abalone Avenue Beach on Newport Bay on the south side of Balboa Island. Another was at the ocean beach at 38th Street, and the third was a long-term warning for the bay channel at the Newport Boulevard bridge.

Warnings at Abalone Avenue and 38th Street were posted late last week based on the Health Care Agency's most recent water samples.

Beach-goers are advised to avoid contact with the water 150 feet upcoast and 150 feet downcoast of the sampling locations.

The agency says the water at 38th Street is tested biweekly and that samples at Abalone Avenue and the Newport Boulevard bridge are taken weekly.

Water samples are analyzed for bacteria that may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. Sources of such bacteria may include soil, decaying vegetation, animal and human waste and storm or urban runoff.

A long-term warning such as that at the Newport Boulevard bridge occurs where bacterial levels consistently exceed health standards, usually because of urban runoff, according to the Health Care Agency.