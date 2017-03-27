Newport Beach audience treated to free ballet on the lawn with 'Don Quixote for Kids'

Dancers from Fountain Valley's Festival Ballet Theatre company brought a free performance of "Don Quixote" to Newport Beach on Saturday.

Children and adults took the stage on the Civic Center lawn for the intimate performance of "Don Quixote for Kids," an abridged version of Miguel de Cervantes' classic Spanish tale of knightly derring-do and romance.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Festival Ballet Theatre staged the full production over the weekend at Irvine's Barclay Theatre.

The Newport Beach performance was presented by the city Arts Commission.