Volunteers work so kids can play in Fountain Valley

More than 200 volunteers got to work Saturday to build a new playground at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley's Kingston Branch in Fountain Valley.

Participants from the Boys & Girls Club, Foresters Financial and KaBoom — a national nonprofit that works to create places for children to play — joined others at the branch at 16582 Brookhurst St. to install a playground whose design is based on children's drawings created in January.

The Kingston Branch's old playground had gotten worn out, officials said. The new one is expected to last 15 years and eventually serve more than 1,000 children and their families, according to organizers of Saturday's event.