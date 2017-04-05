Around Town: Corgis to conquer the beach Saturday in Huntington

The corgis are back, and Huntington Beach has 'em at the 2017 Spring So Cal Corgi Beach Day on Saturday at Huntington Dog Beach.

The annual gathering of the fox-faced canines known as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite pets will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Corgi owners can enter their short-legged charges in talent, costume and limbo contests and stop by a tiki hut and photo kiosk.

Huntington Dog Beach is at Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The event is presented by So Cal Corgi Nation. For more information, visit socalcorgibeachday.com/events.

Classic cars are stars of H.B. Beachcruiser Meet

Classic cars will be in the spotlight in Huntington Beach this weekend during the 17th annual Beachcruiser Meet car show.

Nomads, woodies, Volkswagen Transporters, convertibles, steel wagons and other vehicles made through 1972 will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Main Street and at Pier Plaza, where Main meets Pacific Coast Highway.

Vintage longboards also will be featured.

Admission is free for spectators.

H.B. Central Library to host 'Sleeping Beauty' ballet

Tickets are on sale for Ballet Etudes' production of "Sleeping Beauty" at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

Performances will be at 4 and 7 p.m. May 23 and 24.

Tickets are available for $5 at the library's children's desk. For more information, call (714) 375-5107.

Costa Mesa Community Run returning for 10th year

The annual Costa Mesa Community Run is coming to Fairview Park on April 22.

This is the 10th anniversary of the event, which raises community awareness and money for local schools.

Participants in the events' races — which include a 5K, 10K and Super Hero Fun Run — will loop through Fairview Park before finishing at Jim Scott Stadium at Estancia High School.

For more information or to register, visit cmrun.org.

'Women in the Workplace' panel coming to Newport

The Urban Land Institute Women's Leadership Initiative will present "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation," a panel of professional women, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at Gensler, 4675 MacArthur Court, Newport Beach.

The speakers will represent several generations and will speak on their experience "in the mostly male-dominated industry of real estate and building," according to a news release.

For more information and tickets, call (714) 342-2965 or visit orangecounty.uli.org.

Tour de Coop returning to Laguna Beach

Organizers are inviting participants for the fourth annual Tour de Coop in Laguna Beach on April 30.

The free event features homesteading and ecosystem examples in Laguna's urban environment, such as chicken coops, gardens and graywater systems.

For more information or to participate, email Reem Khalil at refinedbohemian@gmail.com or Meghan Rider at rowe.meghan@gmail.com.

Taste of H.B. will benefit Children's Library

Food aficionados can try unlimited samples from local wineries and restaurants on April 30 at the Taste of Huntington Beach.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, 18100 Goldenwest St.

Simon Majumdar, a celebrity judge on the Food Network, will host.

All money raised from the event will go to Friends of the Children's Library, a volunteer group that promotes child literacy.

Tickets, available for $60 to $90, can be purchased at the children's department at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave., or online at tastehb.com.