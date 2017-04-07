C3 community basketball tournament is Saturday in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police officers and local church leaders and community officials will come together Saturday to play in the 13th annual C3 Basketball Tournament and Community Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Downtown Recreation Center.

Admission is free for the event, presented by Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Mika Community Development Corp. as a way to promote communication between the Police Department and members of the community.

Sixteen teams including 48 players will compete in the double-elimination tournament. Each team will include a member of the Police Department and a church and community leader.

The community fair will include a raffle, games, art, food for purchase and activities for children.

The Downtown Recreation Center is in Lions Park at 1860 Anaheim Ave.