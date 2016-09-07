Political Landscape: Mike Pence to attend fundraiser Wednesday in Newport Beach

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, Donald Trump's running mate, is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser Wednesday afternoon in Newport Beach.

Guests at the invitation-only event at 4:30 p.m. are asked to make a minimum contribution of $2,700 per person, according to a report in the Orange County Register. Guests who make a $10,000 contribution can have their photo taken with Pence, the Register reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Pence, the governor of Indiana, is scheduled to be at a private fundraiser in La Jolla co-presented by developer Doug Manchester, weight-loss mogul Jenny Craig and Madeleine Pickens, ex-wife of billionaire T. Boone Pickens, according to the San Diego Reader. Admission to the lunch event is $1,000, but $2,700 gets a guest a photo with Pence, the Reader reported.

On Thursday, Pence plans to speak at 10 a.m. at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. Admission to the sold-out event includes lunch.

H.B. Firefighters Assn. endorses 3 for City Council

The Huntington Beach Firefighters Assn. on Wednesday announced its endorsement of City Council candidates Patrick Brenden, Joe Carchio and incumbent Jill Hardy in the Nov. 8 election.

"As calls for service continue to grow, our staffing levels in the Huntington Beach Fire Department have decreased over the past few years. In fact, since I came on the job in 2002, our calls have nearly doubled from just over 10,000 to 20,000 projected for 2016, and we have fewer sworn firefighters on the job today than we did in 2009," firefighters association President Chad Stewart said in a statement. "Jill, Patrick and Joe have all demonstrated that they genuinely understand the challenges that our firefighters and paramedics face and will help ensure that the residents of Huntington Beach receive the levels of service that they deserve."

Ten candidates are running for three available seats on the seven-member council.