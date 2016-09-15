Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by pickup in Costa Mesa

A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after a pickup struck her while she was crossing a Costa Mesa street, authorities said.

The woman, described as a transient, was crossing the intersection of Orange Avenue and 17th Street at 5:18 a.m. when a 1992 Ford Ranger hit her, said Costa Mesa police Lt. Victor Bakkila.

The woman was rushed to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where she was treated for a broken nose and abrasions, Bakkila said.

The driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old woman from Costa Mesa, was uninjured and was cooperative with authorities, Bakkila said. She was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, he said.

Police were investigating whether the pedestrian was intoxicated, Bakkila said.

