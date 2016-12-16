Teachers dance with students for fun and trophies at Corona del Mar High

Fifteen Corona del Mar Middle and High school educators put their best foot forward in the fifth annual Dancing with the Teachers event on Thursday night.

For the show in the high school's big gym, faculty and staff performed jazz, hip-hop, pop, country and musical theater numbers with members of the high school's dance team, Orchesis.

Thirteen teachers, high school counselor Kathy Hath and high school Principal Kathy Scott spent weeks practicing their routines with the students for a chance to win a Dancing with the Teachers trophy.

Performances had one, two or three educators to a team.

Orchesis members Justine Kaneda and Emma Wang teamed up with Scott, Hath and high school art teacher John Gunnin for a heel-clicking country number.

"[Kathy Scott] is a hard worker, kind and so dedicated," Justine said. "I also think all the students love to see the fun side of their principal that they normally would not get to see on campus."

Orchesis director Cami Marseilles and a panel of three judges — middle school Principal Rebecca Gogel, high school math teacher Brandon Fischer and longtime substitute teacher Nikki Rener — chose the winning team for the Judge's Choice mirror ball trophy.

Audience members voted to choose the winner of the Popular Choice mirror ball.

All participants received other awards.

Special-education teacher Dennis Wilbanks and students Lauren Lobel and Madalyn Risser delivered a humorous lyrical jazz performance of Adele's "Hello" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry," making them the Judge's Choice winner.

The Popular Choice title went to Spanish teachers Elisa Ramirez and Nelson Rojas for their high-energy pop routine with students Lisa Cordes, Megan Eusey and Simona Ruljevas.

Ramirez and Rojas also took home mirror ball trophies last year.

"I love to dance, and the [Orchesis] girls are always encouraging me to do it again," Ramirez said. "This show attracts all the kids because they love to see their teachers being silly and having fun."

