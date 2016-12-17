Winter Fest brings holiday fun

Holiday time is here again, and the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is hosting "the ultimate winter experience," Winter Fest, for a second year through Jan 1.

This year's edition of the festival, which began Friday, offers 15 new attractions, including a 2-million-light Festival of Lights show, a snow play area with real snow, an outdoor ice skating rink, live shows with popular characters, a rocking horse billed as the world's largest, Santa's petting zoo and a story time with Mrs. Claus.

Also among the attractions are a 130-foot, six-lane ice slide, carnival rides, a nightly Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony, and holiday food and drink.

Online general admission prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Prices are $5 more at the door.

If you're going Sunday, the hours are noon to 10 p.m. Day-to-day hours vary.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

For Winter Fest tickets and information, visit winterfestoc.com, email info@winterfestoc.com or call (714) 855-1187.