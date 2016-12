The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade ended its run last weekend, but that doesn't mean the holiday lights are gone from the Newport Harbor area.

There are plenty of homes, boats and businesses still decked in glowing bulbs, bright colors and beloved characters. Here are photos of some of them.

If you'd like a look at the lights from the water, nightly 75-minute cruises sail through Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day.

For tickets and more information, visit christmasparadeboats.com.