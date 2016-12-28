Huntington Harbour homes go aglow for holidays

Huntington Harbour traditionally is one of Orange County's brightest places around the holidays, with thousands of lights and displays decorating homes, docks, decks and boats.
The Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee presents an annual series of Cruise of Lights narrated boat tours through the community's waterways to raise money to support music education programs of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. The six-night series ended last week, and if you missed it, here are some photos taken on one of the cruises.