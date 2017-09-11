Costa Mesa ceremony commemorates 9/11 on its 16th anniversary

Silence hung heavily Monday outside the Costa Mesa fire station on Vanguard Way as police and fire officials and other community members paused to remember Sept. 11, 2001, on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano asked the crowd of about two dozen to call on their memories of the day and take a moment to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked airliners were flown into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

“It’s a time of reflection, but it’s also an opportunity to be able to come together to share,” Stefano said. “It’s about taking the time to remember.”

The ceremony was one of several 9/11 commemorations in Costa Mesa and throughout Orange County on Monday.

