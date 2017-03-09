5 Newport businesses cited in sting targeting alcohol sales to minors

Five Newport Beach businesses were cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors during a sting operation last week.

Police detectives and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited 12 liquor-licensed stores and restaurants March 2 and watched as minors working with the authorities tried to buy alcohol from the businesses, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Circle K, Pizza Bar, Bal Harbor Liquor, Henry's Groceries and Azar's Gourmet Pizza were cited. The seven other businesses did not sell alcohol to the underage decoys, Manzella said.

First-time offenders face a $1,000 fine and 24 to 32 hours of community service, plus administrative action by Alcoholic Beverage Control officials. Possible repercussions include suspension or revocation of an establishment's liquor license.

Last week's operation was funded through $48,191 awarded to the Police Department from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's grant program.

Newport police will hold a training session May 24 for staff members of local bars, restaurants and other establishments to help educate them on responsible beverage service. For more information, visit abc.ca.gov.

