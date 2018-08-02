Costa Mesa man earns place in ‘Detail Mafia’ by polishing the first Air Force One jet

A Costa Mesa man is back home, fresh from completing a prestigious assignment: polishing the original Air Force One presidential jet.
Guillermo Perez of Alpha Professional Detailing traveled to the Museum of Flight in Seattle for the annual project to shine up the historic plane July 15-22.
Sixty-five workers participated, organized by Big Bear-based detailer Renny Doyle.
In completing the work, Perez became a “made man” in Doyle’s group, the “Detail Mafia.” Thus he joined another Costa Mesa businessman, Joab Flores of Platinum Plus Mobile Detailing, who was inducted into the group last year and participated again this year.
“I was waiting for a year, and when they called me, it felt really good,” Perez said.
Perez’s work on the Boeing 707-120 — which was first used in 1959 and served Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon, according to the Museum of Flight — involved polishing and applying a sealant. In addition, he polished a World War II-era B-29 Superfortress and a Boeing 787 ZA003 Dreamliner.
Perez’s Alpha Professional Detailing is a mobile business that operates mainly in Newport Beach. He routinely works on cars, trucks, boats, RVs and motorcycles. The trip was his first time working on planes.
“It was an amazing opportunity to work on that plane, especially to preserve the history of it,” Perez said. “It’s hard labor. It’s intense polishing.”
Perez got into the business after learning from one of his Costa Mesa neighbors. Eventually, he became certified by the International Detailing Assn. and Doyle’s training company Detailing Success.
Still, Perez, a Newport Harbor High School graduate, said he picked up new skills and knowledge during his time in Seattle.
“It was a great experience that we shared,” he said. “That was a good thing for me, knowing the other detailers. ... You never stop learning. You learn every day.”
