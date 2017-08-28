Laguna Beach property manager pleads not guilty to felony theft charge

A 36-year-old property manager pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony grand theft charge stemming from allegations that he stole more than $750,000 worth of jewelry from a Laguna Beach home.

Laguna Beach police responded to a vacation home in the 32000 block of Pacific Coast Highway on Aug. 15 after the property manager, Raul Aguilera, called them to report a burglary, said Sgt. Jim Cota.

The homeowners, who were out of town at the time of the burglary, reported several pieces of jewelry, valued at $765,912, missing from the home.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified Aguilera as a possible suspect. Detectives visited a pawn shop where they found some of the missing jewelry, Cota said.

On Wednesday, detectives searched Aguilera’s Tustin home and allegedly found additional stolen property and jewelry, Cota said.

Aguilera was arrested and charged with felony grand theft with a possible sentencing enhancement of property damage over $65,000, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Aguilera is being held in Theo Lacy in Orange without bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Laguna Beach police at (949) 497-0701.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN