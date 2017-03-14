Woman charged with murder in Costa Mesa stabbing

A 21-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a Costa Mesa condominium Saturday that left a man dead.

The Orange County district attorney's office on Tuesday charged Amber Joy Angelovic with one count of murder with a possible sentencing enhancement of personally using a deadly weapon, according to court records. She was arrested Saturday.

Angelovic, who works in sales, is being held in Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning, according to jail records. Her city of residence was unavailable Tuesday.

The relationship between Angelovic and the man who was killed was not immediately known. The man's name has not been released, though the Orange County coroner's office said his body has been identified.

The criminal complaint formally charging Angelovic identifies the man only as Derek V.

The Costa Mesa Police Department and the district attorney's office declined Tuesday to release details of the crime or the man's identity, saying the investigation is continuing.

Costa Mesa detectives launched a homicide investigation early Saturday after officers responded to several calls about a stabbing at 610 Shasta Lane, according to authorities.

Witnesses directed officers to an apartment where they found an "unresponsive" man in his 30s with stab wounds, police said.

Detectives and coroner's officials descended on the typically quiet condominium complex Saturday, and the residence was roped off with yellow crime scene tape as authorities investigated.

By Monday afternoon, a single red smear of a blood-like substance on the bottom of the condominium's door was the only clue of what had occurred there two days earlier.

A knife that authorities believe was used in the crime was found inside the home.

Police said they arrested Angelovic based on information gathered during their investigation.

