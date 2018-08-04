Huntington Beach students make blankets for cats and dogs in local shelters

A dozen Huntington Beach students seeking to make animals’ lives a little more comfortable at local shelters made blankets for them Friday.
The 9- and 10-year-olds tied together the edges of blue and purple pawprint-adorned fabrics to craft the blankets for dogs and cats. The creations will be sent to the Orange County Humane Society in Huntington Beach and later to other area shelters.
The YMCA-sponsored event at Huntington’s Agnes L. Smith Elementary School is part of a “100 Acts of Kindness” challenge that students are tackling over the summer throughout Orange County as a way to spread joy in their communities.
Each student is given a “kindness card” to check off actions such as showing appreciation to police and firefighters, visiting with senior citizens and helping the homeless.