Pets get their blessings at ceremony in Newport

St. James the Great Episcopal Church in Newport Beach joined other churches and organizations Sunday in presenting blessing of the animals ceremonies.

St. James’ event at Lido Park celebrated the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi — the patron saint of animals and the environment — which typically is commemorated on Oct. 4 each year. In this case, the word “feast” means an annual religious celebration dedicated to a particular saint.

Pet owners could take their furry, finned, feathered and scaled friends to be blessed by St. James’ pastor, the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees.