Animals count their blessings in Costa Mesa

St. Joachim Catholic Church in Costa Mesa was pet central on Sunday afternoon for a blessing of the animals ceremony to celebrate Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi.
The feast commemorates St. Francis, who was born in the 12th century and is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment.
Other local animal blessings are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Animalia pet store at 16389 Bolsa Chica St. in Huntington Beach and 10 a.m. Sunday at Lido Park near St. James Episcopal Church at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach.