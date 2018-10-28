Event celebrates first anniversary of the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts marked the first birthday of the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza Saturday with an hours-long party featuring dancing, games and other community and cultural activities.
The anniversary event — dubbed Fall for All — included performances from the Native American storytelling group Journeys to the Past, Ballet Folklorico Las Estrellas and salsa music DJ Ceazs.
Attendees also were able to try their feet at line dancing, pick their way through an inflatable maze, get their faces painted, visit a Dia de los Muertos community altar and go trick-or-
Since opening last year, officials say the 56,100-square-foot, $15-million public outdoor plaza in Costa Mesa has hosted more than 125 free performances that have attracted more than 43,000 attendees. The space includes two stages, a courtyard, a 60-foot-wide fountain and a cafe.
The plaza is named for Orange County philanthropists Julianne and George Argyros, who donated $13.5 million as part of the Segerstrom Center’s “Next Act” campaign.
For more information about the plaza, or for details on upcoming events, visit scfta.org.