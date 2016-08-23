Around Town: Costa Mesa Historical Society to present adobe celebration

The Costa Mesa Historical Society invites the public to Early California Days, an event that will celebrate 50 years of restoration and preservation of the Diego Sepulveda Adobe at Estancia Park.

Sunday's event will include tours, activities and a keynote speech by state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa).

Early California Days will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Estancia Park, 1900 Adams Ave. Admission is free.

For more information, visit costamesahistory.org.

Costa Mesa event will benefit cannabis research at UCI

Irvine-based Cultivation Technologies Inc. will present an event called "The End of Opiates" at 7 p.m. Friday at the Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa to benefit cannabinoid and pain research at UC Irvine.

The event will include presentations on subjects such as cannabis therapeutics and opiate addiction.

Tickets are available for a $195 donation per person, or $75 for graduate students with ID.

The hotel is at 3350 Avenue of the Arts. To buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for "The End of Opiates."

Volunteers can package meals in Irvine for families worldwide

An all-day event Saturday plans for volunteers to assemble more than 200,000 meals for families who live locally and around the world.

The nonprofit Power of 10 will present the event from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23 Lake Road, Irvine.

Meals for local families will be distributed by Family Assistance Ministries, based in San Clemente. Meals for families elsewhere will be distributed by Minneapolis-based Harvest Pack, an international food aid organization.

Power of 10 — the philanthropic arm of San Juan Capistrano-based management consulting firm Software Anywhere — has been working with Harvest Pack since 2014 to hold food packaging events in Orange County.

To sign up as a volunteer for Saturday's effort, visit online.harvestpack.org/Powerof10.

----

For the Record: The organizer of the Festival of Children opening-night event in the following item said Aug. 25 that the party is not open to the public.

Kick-off event for Festival of Children set for South Coast Plaza

An opening-night event for the 15th annual Festival of Children is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Garden Terrace at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The month-long Festival of Children is a charity event held every weekend in September. Children of all ages can enjoy live music, dance performances, face painting and animal shows.

The opening event will offer food, drinks and valet parking. To RSVP, call (714) 546-0110.

For a list of festival events, visit festivalofchildren.org.

Documentary being produced with help of Newport Beach attorney

Newport Beach lawyer West Seegmiller is a co-producer of a documentary about Brian Tracy, a professional speaker who talks about topics such as leadership, personal development and time management.

Seegmiller will work with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton on the documentary, titled "Maximum Achievement: The Brian Tracy Story."

"Before any of today's motivational speakers were ever around, Brian Tracy was the first to hold self-help seminars where he developed audio books and other tools to help inspire tomorrow's leaders," Seegmiller said in a statement. "I'm excitied to be part of the team that will shine a spotlight on Mr. Tracy and chronicle his triumphs and legacy of uplifting people and helping them reach their full potential."