Around Town: 100th birthday for Fountain Valley resident celebrated in Huntington Beach

A Fountain Valley woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Huntington Beach.

Dot Hite was born Dorothy Lydia Willis in Dover, Del., on Sept. 3, 1916.

Huntington Beach Mayor Jim Katapodis was among the party guests and presented Hite with a city proclamation.

During the party, Hite rode a motorcycle, driven by her grandson, for the first time.

Hite, who enjoys gardening, cooking, card games and crochet, has three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was married to Raymond Hite for 64 years before he died in 2008.

She lives in the Carmel Village retirement community in Fountain Valley.

Blood drive to take place at Costa Mesa City Hall

The Costa Mesa City Hall visitors parking lot will be the site of a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, call (888) 538-6199 or visit hoagblooddonor.org.

City Hall is at 77 Fair Drive.

Trailer unveiled for film promoting Laguna Beach

A trailer has been released for an upcoming film promoting Laguna Beach shops, galleries, restaurants, entertainment venues and nonprofit groups.

"Everything Laguna Beach!" directed by John Barrett and produced by J.J. Ballesteros, is endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce in hopes of promoting local businesses.

The film is scheduled to be released this winter, with 50% of sponsorship proceeds to be donated to local charities, according to the project's Facebook page.

To watch the trailer, visitEverythingLagunaBeach.com.

Newport Rib Co. lends a hand to food bank

Newport Rib Co. is supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank throughout September, which is Hunger Action Month.

Patrons of the Costa Mesa restaurant at 2196 Harbor Blvd. are asked to bring in canned food that will be donated to the food bank.

Coastkeeper seeks to fill board vacancies

Orange County Coastkeeper, a Costa Mesa-based environmental organization, is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors.

"This is an opportunity to play a major role in promoting clean, healthy water for all of Orange County," Coastkeeper Executive Director Garry Brown said in a statement. "New board members will lead comprehensive solutions to environmental issues that affect everyone in the community."

For more information, visit coastkeeper.org.

Fountain Valley-based water district sponsors merit badge for Boy Scouts

Directors of the Fountain Valley-based Municipal Water District of Orange County unanimously approved a partnership with the Boy Scouts in an effort to help more Scouts learn about water conservation.

The district will sponsor the Soil and Water Conservation merit badge in the Boy Scouts' Orange County Council.

Requirements of the badge include instruction on runoff and watersheds, a visit to a water treatment or wastewater plant, and understanding water conservation practices and the hydrologic cycle, according to a news release.