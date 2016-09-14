Around Town: Coastal cleanups set for Saturday

Thousands of volunteers statewide will head to beaches, bays and inland waterways on Saturday to participate in the annual Coastal Cleanup Day.

For the first time, Orange County Coastkeeper and California State Parks will present a post-cleanup celebration at Huntington State Beach. The event, called Trash Free OC Jamboree, will feature educational games and activities, prizes and food trucks.

Admission is free. A portion of proceeds from food sales will be donated to Coastkeeper and Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches to support environmental education efforts.

Here is a list of local cleanup events Saturday. All are from 9 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m.

Balboa Pier: Main and Palm streets, Newport Beach





Bolsa Chica State Beach: 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach





Bolsa Chica wetlands: 3842 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach





Crystal Cove State Park: 8471 N. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach





Huntington City Beach: 21579 Pacific Coast Hwy.





Huntington State Beach: Lifeguard Tower 8, near Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street





Huntington Beach Central Park: Off Slater Avenue between Goldenwest and Gothard streets





Laguna Beach: Aliso Beach Park to Main Beach





Los Cerritos wetlands: 100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Seal Beach





Santa Ana River: 198 Summit St., Newport Beach





Seal Beach: 15 First St.





Upper Newport Bay, Muth Interpretive Center: 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach

For more information, visit coastkeeper.org.

Music festival coming to H.B. this weekend

The Sundown Music Festival, a 21-and-older beach party, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Huntington State Beach.

Sundown, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days, combines bands — including Nghtmre, Awolnation and Miami Horror — and disc jockeys with water slides, rides, zip lines, art installations and food options, according to a news release.

About 20,000 guests are expected.

One-day passes are available for $75 (includes all rides except zip line); a two-day pass is $139. VIP passes also are available.

For ticket and other information, visit sundownmusicfest.com.