Around Town: Laguna Beach wine collectors will uncork their bottles for Newport Beach event

The Wooden Floor's Keep the Promise Wine Tasting Benefit on Thursday will include more than 350 bottles of wine for guests given by Laguna Beach residents John and Janice Markley.

At its Santa Ana campus, Wooden Floor, a nonprofit, annually gives 375 underserved local youths the opportunity to better their lives through dance, according to a news release.

The 10th annual benefit starts at 6 p.m. at the Big Canyon Country Club, 1 Big Canyon Drive, Newport Beach.

UC Irvine places in top 10 public universities

UC Irvine has ranked ninth among the public universities nationwide in U.S. News & World Report's 2017 Best Colleges list, released Tuesday.

"To be in the top 10 once again is a fitting tribute to the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and students, who every day ensure that students of all backgrounds benefit from the very best research and teaching what American higher education has to offer," UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement.

Among all the public and private universities nationwide in the report, UCI ranked 39th. More than 1,300 colleges and universities were considered in the rankings.

Newport Rib Co. lends a hand to food bank

Newport Rib Co. is supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank throughout September, which is Hunger Action Month.

Patrons of the Costa Mesa restaurant at 2196 Harbor Blvd. are asked to bring in canned food that will be donated to the food bank.

Coastkeeper seeks to fill board vacancies

Orange County Coastkeeper, a Costa Mesa-based environmental organization, is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors.

"This is an opportunity to play a major role in promoting clean, healthy water for all of Orange County," Coastkeeper Executive Director Garry Brown said in a statement. "New board members will lead comprehensive solutions to environmental issues that affect everyone in the community."

For more information, visit coastkeeper.org.

Fountain Valley-based water district sponsors merit badge for Boy Scouts

Directors of the Fountain Valley-based Municipal Water District of Orange County recently approved a partnership with the Boy Scouts in an effort to help more Scouts learn about water conservation.

The district will sponsor the Soil and Water Conservation merit badge in the Boy Scouts' Orange County Council.

Requirements of the badge include instruction on runoff and watersheds, a visit to a water treatment or wastewater plant, and understanding water conservation practices and the hydrologic cycle, according to a news release.