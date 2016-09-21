Around Town: Annual SmartScape Expo scheduled Saturday

Annual SmartScape Expo scheduled Saturday

The Laguna Beach County Water District will host its annual SmartScape Expo from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will spotlight the benefits of using California native plants and employing efficient irrigation techniques in residential and commercial areas, according to the district's website. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in planting workshops, demonstrations and activities, and receive free compost.

For more information, call (949) 494-1041 or visit lbcwd.org.

Young dancers to take stage at South Coast Plaza

A free performance given by dancers ages 9 to 15 will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carousel Court at South Coast Plaza.

The dancers, who auditioned for parts in the Festival Ballet Theatre company's December performances of "The Nutcracker," will perform ballet and contemporary pieces at the Costa Mesa shopping center.

For more information, visit festivalofchildren.org and festivalballet.org.

Dogs to compete in surf competition this weekend

Dogs will pant, paddle and catch waves this weekend in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach at the eighth annual Petco Surf City Surf Dog Competition.

Competitions include stand-up paddleboarding for dogs and their owners on Saturday in Newport Beach and the surfing dog competition on Sunday at Huntington Dog Beach.

Admission is donation-only. For more information and for a complete schedule of events, visit surfdogevents.com.

Costa Mesa nonprofit to stage 'Walk for Independence'

Project Independence, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that provides programs and services for those with developmental disabilities, will hold its Walk for Independence and Healthy Living on Saturday.

The walkathon and health fair event goes from 8 a.m. to noon at TeWinkle Park, 970 Arlington Drive, Costa Mesa.

Those interested in participating can register at projectindependencewalk.org; at Project Independence's office, 3505 Cadillac Ave., Suite O-103; or at the event, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

25th annual Race for the Cure coming to Fashion Island

More than 1,800 participants wearing pink are expected to walk or run during the 25th annual Susan G. Komen Orange County Race for the Cure on Sunday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

A 5k run/walk will take place at 7:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Other events include the kids one-mile fun run and walk at 8 a.m., and the breast cancer survivor parade at 8:45 a.m.

For more information, visit komenoc.org/race.

Kiddies getting ready for the Baby Olympics

Hundreds of children are expected to participate in MOMS Orange County's Baby Olympics on Sunday at the Orange County Children's Book Festival, held at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

The Santa Ana-based nonprofit is hosting the event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to encourage families to be active and healthy with their youngsters, especially during National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month.

The free event will feature Olympic-themed activities, contests, prizes and book readings by Olympic athletes, while building awareness for the programs and services offered by MOMS Orange County, according to a news release.

For more information, call (800) 787-5858 or email info@momsorangecounty.org.

English-language classes offered in Laguna

The Laguna Beach Unified School District will offer free English as a second language (ESL) classes for adults, beginning Monday.

Courses will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 811 Manzanita St. Room 91, across from Laguna Beach High School, according to a district news release.

Students can register online at bit.ly/adultesl (English), bit.ly/adultesl2 (Spanish), or during class.

For more information, contact school community liaison Marissa Hoffman at mjhoffman@lbusd.org or (949) 497-7700, Ext. 5328.

Local residents, businesses to be honored for National Philanthropy Day

Several area residents and businesses will be recognized during the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon in November.

Sandra Jackson of Newport Beach is credited with helping to start the Samueli Academy in Santa Ana.

Vanis Buckholz, 14, of Corona del Mar founded a program that has recycled more than 75,000 pounds of materials and helped homeless families.

Laura Davick will be recognized for her role in founding the Crystal Cove Alliance, which aids Crystal Cove State Park.

The Orange County chapter of Future Leaders of Our Community, based in Laguna Beach, will be recognized as an outstanding philanthropic group.

Pacific Life, an insurance firm based in Newport Beach, will be honored for its philanthropy and employee volunteerism.

Festival of Arts accepting applications for 2017

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is accepting applications for next year's juried fine art show, scheduled for July 5 through Aug. 31.

Artists, who must have lived in Orange County for at least a year, are required to submit three digital images per media, along with a completed application form, to the festival by 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation, according to a news release.

Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

Interested artists must apply online through the festival's website, foapom.com/apply. For more information, call (949) 464-4234.

The festival is offering two free seminars to help artists prepare their submissions.

The first is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Saddleback Church's visual arts studio, 1 Saddleback Pkwy. in Lake Forest. The second seminar is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo community room, 260 Ocean Ave. in Laguna Beach.

Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (949) 464-4234.

—From staff reports